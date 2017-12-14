NGT clarifies Amarnath cave shrine not declared as silent zone

New Delhi: National Green Tribunal (NGT) has clarified that it is not declaring Amarnath cave shrine a ‘silent zone’ and devotees have to maintain silence only in front of the idol.

The green tribunal headed by Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said the only restriction is that devotees will maintain silence in front of the idol, not applicable to any other part, according to sources.

On Wednesday, the NGT declared it a ‘silent zone’ and prohibited religious offerings beyond the entry point.

It had earlier said that declaring the area around the Amarnath cave shrine a “silence zone” would be helpful in preventing avalanches and maintaining its pristine nature.

The Amarnath cave shrine is considered one of the major holy shrines by the Hindus. The cave itself is covered with snow most of the year barring a short period of time in summer when it is opened for pilgrims.