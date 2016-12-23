NGT bans waste burning in open areas

New Delhi: In a significant order, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thrusday imposed a complete ban on burning of waste in open places across the country. It also announced a fine of Rs 25,000 on each incident of bulk waste burning.
For each such incident, violators including project proponent, concessionaire, any person or body responsible for such burning, shall be liable to pay environmental compensation of Rs 5,000 in case of simple burning, while Rs 25,000 in case of bulk waste burning, said a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar.
While directing every State and Union Territory to enforce and implement Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the green panel also asked the Environment Ministry and all states to pass appropriate directions in relation to the ban on short-life Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and chlorinated plastics within a period of six months.