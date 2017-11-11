After NGT allows odd-even, Delhi govt calls off scheme in Delhi for now

New Delhi: In a surprising move, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Saturday called off the odd-even scheme hours after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) allowed it to be implemented in Delhi with certain conditions.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Today, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Delhi the government could not compromise on the safety of women. The government, he added, also did not have enough public transport alternatives to accommodate over 60 lakh two-wheeler riders.

The Delhi government will file a review petition in the NGT on Monday seeking exemption to women drivers and two-wheelers when odd-even scheme is implemented in the city.

Notably, the NGT on Saturday lashed out at the Delhi government for not taking enough steps to curb pollution. The green tribunal while approving the car rationing scheme removed all major exemptions as suggested by the state government.