My next expose will be shocker for AAP voters, Says Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Delhi’s sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday claimed his next “expose” will rattle the people of Delhi who “trusted the Aam Aadmi Party”, sources said.

He has been sitting on an indefinite strike since Wednesday at Raj Ghat and was advised hospitalisation by a team of doctors on Saturday.

He is demanding that the AAP divulge details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the party.

“I am feeling very lonely, so paid a visit to the Raj Ghat. Tomorrow, I will visit a Hanuman temple. I will reveal the next batch of expose on Sunday. After that, the people of Delhi will receive a jolt, especially those who trusted the AAP,” he said on Friday.