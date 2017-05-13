Headlines

My next expose will be shocker for AAP voters, Says Kapil Mishra

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Delhi’s sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday claimed his next “expose” will rattle the people of Delhi who “trusted the Aam Aadmi Party”, sources said.

He has been sitting on an indefinite strike since Wednesday at Raj Ghat and was advised hospitalisation by a team of doctors on Saturday.

He is demanding that the AAP divulge details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the party.

“I am feeling very lonely, so paid a visit to the Raj Ghat. Tomorrow, I will visit a Hanuman temple. I will reveal the next batch of expose on Sunday. After that, the people of Delhi will receive a jolt, especially those who trusted the AAP,” he said on Friday.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
9.1K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
cabbage cabbage
3.1K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
3.0K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
SBI SBI
2.5K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
new ministers new ministers
2.2K
Headlines

New ministers names confirmed
To Top