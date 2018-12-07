Next CM will be from the grand old party, says Pilot

New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot has expressed confidence that his party will form the government in the state.

Pilot said the next CM will be from the grand old party. Pilot’s comments came after he cast his vote in the Rajasthan assembly election.

Media reports said Rajasthan is geared up for assembly elections on Friday. Poll pundits said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and chief minister Vasundhara Raje are up against the incumbency period which is one of the major cause of concern for the party.

The BJP has said that the Congress cannot be trusted as it has not yet decided the CM face.

Friday’s election will decide the fate of candidates contesting in 199 Assembly constituencies, news agencies said.

The news agencies said voting in Alwar constituency was countermanded following the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate