Newborn swapping allegation rocks SCB Hospital

Cuttack: Yet another time newborn swapping allegation rocked SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday as a couple from Balichandrapur of Jajpur district alleged that they were handed over a baby girl instead of a boy after delivery by the hospital authorities on January 26.

Prahallad Mohapatra (35), who hails from Mangalabag Nayak Sahi and has been residing at Balichandrapur, has filed a complaint at Mangalabag police station accusing the hospital authorities of swapping his newborn.

According to Mohapatra, his wife Madhusmita had delivered a baby at SCBMCH through caesarean section on January 26 at about 3 pm. But the hospital staff did not divulge the gender of the newborn despite repeated query. After an hour, they told his wife that she had delivered a baby girl. Mohapatra in his compliant urged the police to look into the matter and conduct DNA test if necessary.

“Acting on the complaint, we have made a station diary and started looking into the allegation,” said Arun Kumar Swain, IIC, Mangalabag police station. “On Monday, we will send intimation to SCBMCH authority to look into the matter and submit a report,” he added.