Newborn death case: DMC issues notice to 9 doctors, 2 nurses of Shalimar Bagh’s Max Hospital

New Delhi: The Delhi Medical Council has issued a notice to nine doctors and two nurses of Shalimar Bagh’s Max Hospital pertaining to the case of falsely declaring a new-born dead.

The notice seeks an explanation from all the 11 people within 15 days.

The super speciality hospital has appealed to the authorities concerned to revoke cancellation of their licence. The hospitals had said in its appeal that the cancellation of the licence had caused significant inconvenience to thousands of patients and local residents who did not have suitable alternatives for their medical needs in the vicinity.

The Delhi government cancelled the 250-bedded hospital’s licence on December 8 after its doctors wrongly declared a newborn dead on November 30. The baby died a week later in a city nursing home.