Headlines

Newborn death case: DMC issues notice to 9 doctors, 2 nurses of Shalimar Bagh’s Max Hospital

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Max hospital

New Delhi: The Delhi Medical Council has issued a notice to nine doctors and two nurses of Shalimar Bagh’s Max Hospital pertaining to the case of falsely declaring a new-born dead.

The notice seeks an explanation from all the 11 people within 15 days.

The super speciality hospital has appealed to the authorities concerned to revoke cancellation of their licence. The hospitals had said in its appeal that the cancellation of the licence had caused significant inconvenience to thousands of patients and local residents who did not have suitable alternatives for their medical needs in the vicinity.

The Delhi government cancelled the 250-bedded hospital’s licence on December 8 after its doctors wrongly declared a newborn dead on November 30. The baby died a week later in a city nursing home.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.9K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
sex racket sex racket
2.0K
Headlines

Sex racket busted, two actresses arrested from five-star hotels
T20 T20
1.3K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top