Newborn critical after fire breaks out at private hospital in Rourkela

Rourkela: A fire broke out in pediatric ward of a private hospital here this morning, in which a newborn sustained grievous burn injuries.

The injured infant has been shifted to another hospital in the city in a critical condition.

The hospital authorities have managed to control the fire by using fire extinguishers.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 5 am at the pediatric ward of Om Appolo Hospital. The six-day-old infant sustained burn injuries after the bulb of photo therapy machine exploded.

The fire engulfed the ward soon creating panic among patients and attendants. There were three infants in the ward.

The locals expressed outrage over the incident following which police personnel have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

Police have launched a probe into the fire mishap.