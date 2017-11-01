PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

New York terror attack happened ‘5 blocks’ from Priyanka Chopra’s home

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Priyanka Chopra

New York: Eight people were killed and eleven others seriously injured as a pickup driver killed eight people in New York’s Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Deemed as the first “act of terrorism” since September 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Centre, the driver mowed down cyclists and pedestrians before striking a school bus. According to reports, this unfortunate event took place “just five blocks” from Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s residence.

The actress, who has been in NYC, shooting for the third season of her hit American TV show ‘Quantico’, took to Twitter to condemn the attack and also to condole with “everyone affected by the tragedy.”

 

In a series of pictures that made their way online, PeeCee was photographed shooting an intense kidnapping scene on New York’s city streets. She will soon be seen reprising her role of FBI agent Alex Parish for the new season that is expected to have 13 episodes.

