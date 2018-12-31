New Year’s eve: Google doodle kicks off celebration with purple elephants

New Delhi: As the world is celebrating the New Year’s eve today, internet giant Google doodle designed the page with animated purple elephants.

The search engine featuring two purple elephant twinning with a yellow and green cap was seen celebrating the New Year with cakes and gifts.

The baby elephant on the left is seen blowing balloons while the second elephant is seen tossing popcorn into its mouth as the clock on the top is just about to hit midnight.

The Google logo was also seen written with a clock in the middle of the page.