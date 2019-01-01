new year, new resolution

The English New Year 2019 has begun.

My heartiest wishes to you on behalf of the Pragativadi family on this auspicious occasion.

A new system has come into play as far as the celebration of the new year is concerned. The trend has slowly crept into our lives.

There might have been some difference of opinion relating to the celebration of the English new year, but most of the nations observe the first day of the year as the New Year. This has become a tradition.

Over the years a trend had come into play into our lives. We begin the new year day with offering prayers to deities and wishing family, friends and relatives the very best for the year.

Most of us also take special care to start new assignments and work on this day. This is being regarded as a progressive outlook. This is highly acclaimed as the yardstick of efflorescence.

The year 2018 has gone by. It had witnessed a number of changes that was effected in the social, political and economic spheres of the state as well as the country.

No one could determine that changes or upheavals will not be a part of 2019. Nobody can ever claim that. It is the law of nature that the universe moves ahead registering changes every moment.

We have to forge ahead with courage and conviction with the given law of the universe. We have to script our achievements effectively.

It is a fact that time never stops for anyone. Everyone gets the opportunity to keep pace with the time and forge ahead. He who uses the opportunity to his favour, he becomes invincible.

This is the need of the hour that we should strive hard to be the one who defeats or defies time. Therefore, we all must have a resolution on this new year to fix our goals and convert the dreams into reality.

Therefore, I would not say that the day we regard as the New Year, is not the right day to make a resolution. If we have the courage and conviction to move ahead in our life by making it lively and vibrant with positivity, then we can be prosperous in 2019. Then only the new year will be full of happiness and progress for us.

Once again I take the opportunity to convey my best wishes to you on the new year.

SAMAHIT BAL