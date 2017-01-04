Latest News Update

New Year Eve horror: Video shows Bengaluru woman molested, thrown on street

Bengaluru: After alleged mass molestation of several women by a riotous crowd on central Bengaluru’s famous MG Road on New Year’s Eve made headlines, in a shocking video, two men on a motorbike are seen molesting a girl in Kammanahalli area.

The incident was recorded around 2.30 am on Sunday by a camera installed at a house of Kammanahalli 5th Main Road in east Bengaluru.

The video shows the victim getting down from an autorikshaw and walking and two men stopping her.

The pillion rider gets down and molests her. He pushes her to the ground and a few seconds later the two flee the place after the victim raises alarm for help. Here the most shocking incident was several people can be seen passing by at the end of the street, however none come forward to help the woman.

Notably, police detained four persons for questioning in connection with a probing incident in Kammanahalli area.

