Headlines

New Year Eve celebrations: NZ’s Auckland first world city to welcome 2018

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Auckland

Wellington: Auckland in New Zealand has become the first major world city to welcome 2018. As one of the first countries to welcome the New Year, thousands of cheering revellers rang in the New Year at 11 am UK time today as multi-coloured fireworks exploded across the city skyline at midnight.

Sky City – a casino and event centre in Auckland – was again the epicentre of the country’s celebrations with a dramatic fireworks display.

Many cities around the world have stepped up security for New Year’s Eve celebrations, especially looking at the major terror attacks around the world.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

TB medicine TB medicine
1.4K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
Railways Railways
976
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
860
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top