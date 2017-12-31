New Year Eve celebrations: NZ’s Auckland first world city to welcome 2018

Wellington: Auckland in New Zealand has become the first major world city to welcome 2018. As one of the first countries to welcome the New Year, thousands of cheering revellers rang in the New Year at 11 am UK time today as multi-coloured fireworks exploded across the city skyline at midnight.

Sky City – a casino and event centre in Auckland – was again the epicentre of the country’s celebrations with a dramatic fireworks display.

Many cities around the world have stepped up security for New Year’s Eve celebrations, especially looking at the major terror attacks around the world.