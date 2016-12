Wellington: Auckland in New Zealand has become the first major world city to welcome 2017. Fireworks erupted from the 328m (1,080ft) tall Sky Tower in the city centre.

Polynesia and Pacific islands including Samoa, Tonga and Kiribati entered 2017 at 10:00 GMT. As per IST it was 4:40 pm.

Many cities around the world have stepped up security for New Year’s Eve celebrations, especially looking at the major terror attacks around the world.