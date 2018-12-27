New Year Celebrations: CP To Conduct Special Drive Against Open Drinking, Drunken Driving

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has directed all IICs and Assistant CPs to conduct special drive during New Year celebrations in the city to curb open drinking and drunken driving cases.

Addressing a presser here on Thursday, Twin City Additional Commissioner of Police SK Singh informed that all necessary steps are being taken by Commissionerate Police to ensure the safety of the citizens and avoid any untoward incident.

Singh said that along with the special drives during Zero Night celebrations, the IICs and Assistant CPs will also be directed to keep a check on the cases of drunken driving throughout the New Year activities.

“In order to nab anti-social elements, night blockades are being conducted for the past two months. The blocking will also be conducted during the New Year celebrations in the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar-Cuttak,” Singh further added.

The venues where dance programs will take place, the event organisers will have to obtain a license from the Commissionerate police, the Additional CP said, adding that any kind of violation in the set conditions would attract strict actions against them.