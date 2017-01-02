New Year arrived with foggy compact in the smart city

Bhubaneswar: A dense fog enveloped the Monday morning of the smart city forcing people to start their daily routine a bit late from their scheduled times and further bringing down the visibility levels affecting commuters in the city.

The commuters faced hardships today due to foggy morning while the vehicles moved at snail’s pace with their headlights on. Kids covered in woolen clothes and uniforms were seen rushing to the schools amid chill and fog while people including laborers and small store shopkeepers lit firewood and coal to keep themselves warm.

As per the sources, the same condition would also prevail in the coming days till January 6.

However, the commuters facing hardships in driving during this foggy climate may be alerted with the following precautionary tips;