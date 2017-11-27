New website to promote Bhubaneswar as a world city

Bhubaneswar: The Heritage Cell of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is developing a website bhubaneswar.me, which will be a great helping hand for visitors planning to explore the city.

In a dynamic mode (which keeps changing) with quality videos and photographs, the website will be a unique collage of visual compilations to represent the city in a modern and smart perspective, but with all its the ancient and beautiful monuments prominently displayed with artistic touch and aesthetic balance.

As the importance of the City of Temples, famous for its Hindu, Buddhist and Jain monuments increasing among the travellers and the city’s image as a hub for international sports adding more and more events to its annual calendar, BDA has decided to add this initiative to promote the happening destination on a more user friendly platform and especially with the new-age tourists becoming more tech and IT savvy.

Sources at BDA also added that the website would be ready to be unveiled within a week’s time during the World Hockey League, which will start on December 1 and continue till December 10.

The website would have all city-based information i.e. heritage circuits, temples, parks and recreation, shopping (art, crafts and hi-fashion), getaways, tours and shows, museums and galleries, festivities, events and exhibitions, sports, all categories of hotels, restaurants, exclusive zones for Odia food, learning local cuisines and last but not the least, the history and genesis of the urban hub from historic city to modern Smart City tag and basic information for visitors.

Apart from the information on the city and history the website will also have 10 must-see places, weather, public transport and emergency numbers for the immediate use of the perspective user. In a nutshell, the entire exercise would be focussed on to help a person, who wants to get each and every data on the city on the click of a button, whether he would be using a computer or mobile phone.