Headlines

In new video, Army Jawan complains about harassment by seniors

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

New Delhi: After the video of a BSF Jawan showing poor quality food being served to them and another one from a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan has surfaced in the social media. Now a new video of an Army jawan on Friday surfaced on social media in which he has alleged harassment by superiors for writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problems faced by the soldiers.

In new video, Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh, posted in 42 Infantry Brigade in Dehradun, said that after he wrote to the prime minister, the defence minister, the president and the Supreme Court in June last year, his brigade received a communication from PMO asking for a probe into his grievances.

But instead of investigating the issue, his superiors began harassing him and also initiated an enquiry, which could potentially result in his court-martial.

“I had written an application to the PM in which I said that soldiers, who act as sahayaks, should not be made to polish shoes of officers,” Singh said.

The video has come to light as two similar clips have been trending on social media.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

naveen's team naveen's team
5.6K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
RSP RSP
3.8K
State at Large

CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case
Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
3.2K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
upcoming upcoming
3.2K
Entertainment

Babushan’s new upcoming Odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”
differently differently
2.7K
Crime

RPF Jawans assault differently abled man
To Top