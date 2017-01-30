New upcoming Odia movie “Lucky”

Bhubaneswar: It seems Odia film makers are highly dependent on love stories, as the mahurat of another such movie was held in the city recently.
The mahurat of upcoming film “Lucky” was held at Akhandalmani temple in Sahid nagar where the cast and crew of the flick were present.
Directed by Prashant Pal this flick is based on a love story that highlights sacrifice in a relationship. The story is written by Dr Rajani Ranjan who also has penned dialogues. P.Kumar take scare of music.
The movie casts new actors Sarthak and Thin as lead couples and veterans like Minaketan, Pintu Nanda, Asit pati, Guddu and Jeeban panda are in other roles.
The cast and crew are hopeful that this movie would provide wholesome entertainment to Odia cine lovers.