New spokesperson appointed in OPYC

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress (OPYC) has appointed several new office-bearers in the party. The OPYC headed by Loknath Maharathi will have Kamal Charan Tandi as vice-president while Pradyumna Kumar Tripathy and Smruti Ranjan Lenka as General Secretaries.

The other office-bearers includes Abhilas Mania, Nilamadhav Panda, Seikh Amir Mohhamad and Birendra Bag. Maharathi has said that the appointment of the new office-bearers was cleared by All India Youth Congress president Amarinder Singh Rajbrar.