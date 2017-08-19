New Rs 50 currency notes to hit market soon

New Delhi: The new Rs 50 banknote will be issued shortly by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Mahatma Gandhi series, the central bank said in release on Friday.

Banknotes issued under earlier series will remain legal tender, it clarified.

All earlier notes will also continue to be legal tender. The dimensions of the new note will be 66mm x 135mm. While the height is the same as the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 banknotes which were issued after demonetization, the width is lesser than the Rs 500 banknote.

Besides the colour and the dimensions, a unique feature of the new banknote is the motif of Hampi with the chariot and the Swachh Bharat logo with the slogan on the reverse.

About 3.7 billion Rs 2,000 notes, amounting to Rs 7.4 trillion have been printed, the report said. That more than compensates for the 6.3 billion Rs 1,000 notes that were withdrawn in early November 2016.

