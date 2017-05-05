New No-Fly rules: Gov sets 3 levels of unruly behavior

New Delhi: The government on Friday announced new rules for a “no-fly list” for unruly passengers, which include suspension for three months to two years or more for offences.

Making the announcement, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said they would be in place in June after feedback from the public. The rules will be put up online for a month before being finalized.

To qualify for the no-fly list, passengers should have either created problems on either a flight or at an airport; any disruption to what’s considered “a normal flying process” will be considered an offense.

Offences have been categories in three levels; level 1 constitutes disruptive behaviour such as physical gestures, level 2 includes physically abusive behaviour, sexual harassment and level 3 is for murderous assault or life threatening behavior and damage to aircraft operating systems.

Existing rules authorise airlines to bar a person at the time of boarding if a passenger’s conduct has been disruptive or threatened the security of co-passengers or the flight.

The no-fly rules were triggered by the outrage after parliamentarian Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India manager on a plane recently.

Once on the no-fly list, a passenger will not be able to book or buy a plane ticket.