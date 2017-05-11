New Minister’s prompt action: Health Minister gives surprise visit at Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Just alike Uttar Pradesh government, with the formation of new ministry, the state government has also started acting promptly. Newly appointed Health Minister Pratap Jena had made a surprise visit to the Capital Hospital here on Wednesday morning to take a look on the health services provided to the patients here in the hospital.

Sources said, he reached hospital at around 7 am in the morning. The quarter in which he is residing is very close to the hospital. As it was the morning time and his residence lying very close to the hospital, Jena had visited the hospital by wearing half pant and T-Shirt. Due to such attire, nobody in the hospital could recognize him. He went through the entire hospital.

After his visit, Jena said that doctors need to arrive at the hospital at right time and be available for patients. Some doctors were not available during his visit. He said that it was just a warning. Further he informed that if such case repeats again, he would take stringent actions against the accused.

The Minister also inquired about presence of doctors and nurses at the hospital, free medicines to patients and cleanliness at the hospital.

While speaking to the media, he said that he had come to visit the hospital to enquire of the problems which are been face in the hospital. He said that it must be ensured that patients undergoing treatment at the hospital are provided with free medicines.