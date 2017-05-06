New ministers names confirmed

Bhubaneswar: The names for the vacant posts of ten ministers are coming up in the BJD circles. Of these six names have been confirmed by party sources as new ministers.

Today 10 ministers including Debi Prasad Mishra, Sanjay Das Burma, Arun Sahu, Lal Bihari Himrika, Pradeep Panigrahi, Pranab Das, Sudam Marndi, Pushpendra Singhdeo, Pradeep Amat and Jogendra Behera.

Some of them will be replaced by Surya Narayan Patro, Niranjan Pujari, Pratap Jena, Prafulla Samal, Shashi Bhushan Behera and Bijay Nayak.

Other names that are speculated are Sushant Singh, Nrusingha Sahoo, Maheswar Mohanty.