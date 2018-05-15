New Honda Amaze to be launched tomorrow

New Delhi: Honda is all set to launch the all-new Amaze compact sedan in India tomorrow. The compact sedan was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The Japanese carmaker will launch the new-gen Amaze in four variants namely E, S, V and VX. The Amaze will debut a diesel CVT option for the first time in its segment.

Built on a new platform, the new Amaze has adopted an upmarket styling with new rectangular headlamps and the thick chrome slat across the fascia. The prominent angular lines make it look bigger as well. Even at the back, the new tail light styling is in line with the new European design language.

On the inside, a beige and black dashboard, spacious cabin and the new platform as well will add new charm to it. Honda will offer climate control as standard on the top-spec trims along with a touchscreen display and rear AC vents.

The Amaze will have dual airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist, ISOFIX and reverse parking sensors as a standard fitment. It will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 89bhp/110Nm and the 1.5-litre four-pot diesel putting out 99bhp/200Nm. The five-speed manual gearbox will be standard. However, the CVT which is mated to the 1.5-litre diesel has a power output of 79bhp and 160Nm.