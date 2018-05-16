Headlines

New Honda Amaze launched at Rs. 5.60 lakh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
New Honda Amaze

New Delhi: Honda launched the second-generation Amaze compact sedan in India today which is available in 4 manual transmission variants and 2 CVT variants. Introductory prices start at Rs. 5,59,900 (ex-showroom, India).

The Amaze is based on an all-new platform. It measures 3,995 mm in overall length, 1,695 mm in width and 1,498-1,501 mm in height. The car has a wheelbase of 2,470 mm. The boot capacity is 420 litres and it comes equipped with a 35-litre fuel tank.

The new Amaze features amazing exterior design. It has a chrome grille in the front with sweptback headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and a new front bumper with rectangular fog lamp pods. The B-pillar has been blacked out and it comes with electric ORVMs with integrated turn signals. The car rides on 15-inch alloy wheels (lower variants get 14-inch steel wheels). Moving to the rear, the new Amaze features an angular design with C-shaped tail lamps and a shark fin antenna.

The Amaze gets dual-tone interiors with a 3-spoke multi-functional steering wheel and a twin-pod instrument cluster. The dashboard has gloss black trim, while the centre console houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice commands, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The seats are wrapped in dual-tone beige fabric. The front seats have adjustable headrests and there’s a centre armrest with cup holders in the rear.

Honda is offering the Amaze with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which makes 89 BHP @ 6,00 rpm and 110 Nm of torque @ 4,800 rpm as well as a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel with 99 BHP @ 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm @ 1,750 rpm. Both engines come paired with a 5-speed manual or CVT. The diesel CVT has a slightly lower output compared to the manual version. The CVT equipped 1.5-litre diesel makes 79 BHP @ 3,600 rpm and 160 Nm @ 1,750 rpm. The petrol CVT gets paddles for manual gearshifts.

The standard feature list includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, impact-sensing door unlock and power windows among others. Higher variants get fog lamps, automatic climate control, cruise control and rear view camera. The new Amaze is available in 5 colour options – Radiant Red, Orchid White Pearl, Modern Steel, Golden Metallic Brown and Lunar Silver.

Variant-wise ex-showroom prices:

Petrol

E MT – Rs. 5,59,900

S MT – Rs. 6,49,900

V MT – Rs. 7,09,900

VX MT – Rs. 7,57,900

S CVT – Rs. 7,39,900

V CVT – Rs. 7,99,900

Diesel

E MT – Rs. 6,69,900

S MT – Rs. 7,59,900

V MT – Rs. 8,19,900

VX MT – Rs. 8,67,900

S CVT – Rs. 8,39,900

V CVT – Rs. 8,99,900

