New helpline for income tax e-filing

New Delhi: The Income Tax (IT) Department today notified a new helpline number for taxpayers who e-file their returns and conduct other tax-related businesses online.

The department issued an advisory and said: “Attention taxpayers: e-Filing help desk number has been changed. New Helpdesk number is India Toll-Free- 18001030025. Direct Number-+918046122000.”

Taxpayers use the e-filing portal of the department to file their income tax returns (ITRs) and perform other income tax related tasks on the web portal: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.