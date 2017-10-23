New education policy by December

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh has said that the new education policy is in final stages and it would be announced in December.
Inaugurating a ‘National Academic meet’ in Thiruvananthapuram today, Singh said the policy envisages to ‘correct’ the course of an education system in the country, that has followed a colonial mindset.
He pointed out that unfortunately after independence, most of the academicians followed the footsteps of British and Western scholars and deliberately denigrating Indian culture. Stating that the biggest challenge being faced by the education system and the government is ‘how to de-colonise the Indian mind’ and the government is working on the policy in this regard.
The Minister said it will be the first education policy that was discussed layer by layer and threadbare.
To prevent the exodus of students to foreign countries seeking education, Dr Singh said the higher education institutions should be developed to the standard of Centres of International Excellence. He said accessibility to higher education in the country is only 25.6 percent while in the USA 86 percent Germany 80 and in China 60 percent.
The Minister pointed out that the aim of the government is to improve the higher education system in the country to make available to more students. Stating that higher education is very expensive, Dr Singh said it has to be made more affordable to all sections of the society.