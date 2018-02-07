New committee formed to identify new location to set up 2nd campus of RD University

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of continued protests, Odisha Government withdrew its proposal to set up the second campus of Rama Devi (RD) Women’s University on the premises of Utkal University and revamped the committee to identify a suitable location for the new campus.

According to sources, the State government set up a five-member extended committee after Higher Education Minister Ananta Das held a high-level meeting at State Secretariat here yesterday.

The committee will be headed by RD University Vice-Chancellor Padmaja Mishra and it will submit a report to the Higher Education Department by March 15, the sources added.

Besides VCs of both the varsities, the panel includes Higher Education Department Director, Khurda Collector and Additional Secretary to the Estate Director of General Administration department.

“A five-member committee has been set up to identify location for establishment of second campus of RD University and the committee was asked to submit its report by March 15. After that, a decision will be taken where the new campus will be set up,” said the Higher Education Minister after the meeting.