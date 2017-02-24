New City Sanitation Plan discussed

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the City Sanitation Plan (CSP), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday hosted a stake holder consultation workshop to discuss preliminary findings on waste water, faecal sludge management, and solid waste management to provide appropriate technology and systemic solutions to meet city’s sanitation targets.

The National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) will implement the CSP in the city through Bengaluru-based Consortium for DEWATS Dissemination Society (CDD) for situation assessment of all sectors in sanitation.

The Smart City Bhubaneswar is also coming under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). As per the Central scheme around Rs 400 crore will be given to Odisha in five phases over five years for development of water supply system, sewerage and seepage management.

CDD experts had some preliminary visits to the city and this workshop was meant to understand the grassroots-level situations in sanitation.

The workshop was attended by the City Engineer, Senior Municipal Planner, Deputy Commissioner (Projects), City Health Officer, Chief Municipal Medical Officer, Executive Engineers I, II and Drainage, two Assistant Health Officers, sanitary inspectors and various experts and specialists from the Swachha Bhubaneswar Abhijaan Cell.