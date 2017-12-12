New bridge for Dhabaleswar shrine soon

Cuttack: In view of rising inflow of devotees at Dhabaleswar shrine in Athagarh in Cuttack, the district administration has decided to construct a new bridge parallel to the existing suspension bridge.

The suspension bridge was constructed in 2006 and it has a capacity to carry only 600 persons at a time. “In recent years, the inflow of devotees to Dhabaleswar temple has increased manifold. Hence in order to ensure safety of devotees and to accommodate more devotees, the second bridge has been conceptualized,” said collector Sushant Mohapatra.

The bridge will be constructed using latest technology and piling method over Mahanadi. The concrete bridge will be beneficial as the temple attracts over 40 lakh devotees in a year. In the holy month of Kartik and during Bada Osha, the temple attracts maximum footfall.

“The suspension bridge will also remain functional along with the new bridge,” said collector.