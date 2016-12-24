New application ‘Twitter Seva’ launched

New Delhi: In a bid to reach out to the citizens through social media enabling timely, transparent and large scale response to the citizen’s tweets in real time, the External Affairs Ministry has launched a new service called ‘Twitter Seva’ on Friday.
State Minister of External Affairs has said that the project was much required when there are already 200 verified (Twitter) handlers under the External Affiars ministry. The Twitter Seva service would be supported by 198 Twitter accounts of Indian missions abroad and 29 regional passport offices.
Head of News and Government Partnerships in Twitter India Raheel Khurseed the ‘seva’ would respond to public queries and grievances that helps process large volumes of tweets, converts these to resolvable tickets and assigns these to the relevant authority for real-time resolution.
He said that Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Uttar Pradesh police having already using this application, the service would soon be rolled out for the Health Ministry, Home Ministry, Department of Public Grievances, Kolkata, Goa, Mumbai and Delhi police and the Jakarta traffic police in Indonesia.