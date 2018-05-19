Netherlands PM Mr. Mark Rutte to visit India on 24-25 May

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of The Netherlands Mr. Mark Rutte will be on a two-day Official visit to India on 24-25 May 2018. Rutte’s visit comes within a year of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to The Netherlands last June. This will also be PM Rutte’s second visit to India since June 2015, but the first after being re-elected as Prime Minister in 2017. The visit is expected to boost the economic and political cooperation between India and The Netherlands.

PM Rutte will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality; Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation; Minister for Infrastructure and Water Management; and Minister for Medical Care.

About 231 business delegates representing 130 companies have registered to join the Trade Mission accompanying Prime Minister Rutte to India. The companies joining the Trade Mission represent the agrifood, horticulture, logistics, education, smart cities, water, health and life sciences, IT, and maritime sectors. The India-Dutch CEOs forum will take place in New Delhi.

Apart from the official program in Delhi, PM Rutte is likely to visit Bengaluru, to visit the ISRO campus among other activities.

India and The Netherlands have a bilateral trade of US$ 5.39 billion. The Netherlands is the 5th largest investor in India with a cumulative investment of US$ 23 billion for the period 2000 to Dec 2017. The Netherlands is also home to a 235,000 strong Indian Diaspora, the largest in mainland Europe.