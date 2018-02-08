Nepal king visits Lingaraj temple, prays for peace

Bhubaneswar: Nepal king, Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev today visited the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

Elaborate security arrangements were made at the Lingaraj temple to ensure smooth conduct of rituals and special puja by the king.

“I wish Lord Shiva will bless all of us so that we can maintain peace in the world,” the king said after the darshan.

I prayed for peace and also to maintain cordial relationship between India and Nepal. I also want to thank the Government of India as well as Odisha for making such elaborate arrangements to facilitate my darshan, he added.

The king is on a six-day visit to Odisha to attend various programmes.