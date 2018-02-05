Nepal King to visit Odisha on February 7

Bhubaneswar: His Majesty King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev of Nepal is on a personal visit to Odisha from 7th of February, 2018 to 12th of February, 2018.

The King as the last and only Hindu Monarch is on a journey of pilgrimage to Puri Dham. The deep spiritual ties between Odisha and Nepal is held in great reverence by His Majesty.

Adi Shankaracharya established the neeti and practices in both the Jagannath temple and Pashupatinath temple. Nepal falls under the spiritual jurisdiction of the Puri Shankaracharya’s Govardhan Math. The King of Nepal has a special seva and neeti in the Jagannath Temple, Lingaraj Temple and Sakhigopal Temple.

His Majesty will arrive on the 7th February, 2018 to Bhubaneswar and inaugurate the Mission Wow Cow Goshala at Rathipur near Jatni. This will be followed by Govandana, a very unique ritual of offering homage to Cows and attend a public reception organised by Shreemarg. On the 8th morning His Majesty intends to seek darshan at Lingaraj Temple. On the 8th afternoon His Majesty plans to visit Sakhigopal Temple. This is the first time in 150 years that the King of Nepal will visit Sakhigopal Temple. On the 9th and 10th he will be attending the Program commemorating the Silver Jubilee of the pattabhisheka of HH the Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Puri at the invitation of the Govardhan Math of Puri .

His Majesty will visit the Jagannath Temple in Puri on the 11th February, 2018 after a gap of 10 years. The King of Nepal has the special seva of performing arati of Jagannath on top of the Ratna Singhasan. A unique and special privilege not accorded to anyone else.

His Majesty then plans to head back to Nepal on the 12th February.