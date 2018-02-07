Nepal King arrives in Bhubaneswar on 6-day Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar: Nepal king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev arrived here today on a six-day Odisha visit to attend various religious programmes. The King was given a rousing welcome after arriving at the Bhubaneswar Airport this morning.

The king is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Mission Wow Cow Goshala’ at Rathipur near Jatani today. Later, the king will attend a public reception. He will visit the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and Sakshigopal temple tomorrow.

He will visit Puri on February 9 and 10 to attend a programme commemorating the silver jubilee of ‘Pattabhisheka’ of Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

Then, he will visit the Shree Jagannath Temple on the following day and will perform ‘aarati’ for Lord Jagannath atop the ‘Ratna Singhasan’ (Podium).

Sources said that the King will be allowed to touch the idols of the Holy Trinity during his visit to the temple.

The Nepal King has the special privilege of performing Aarati of Lord Jagannath atop the Ratna Singhasan (Golden Throne) of the Srimandir.