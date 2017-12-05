Neha Kakkar to rock at Gopalpur Beach Festival 2017

Ganjam: The scintillating Bollywood Singer Neha Kakkar is all set to soothe the ears of his Odia fans during the annual Gopalpur Beach Festival this year, informed Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi today.

The good news came after the first preparatory meeting for the beach festival which was held at the conference hall of the Ganjam District Collectorate here under the chairmanship of the Legislator on Tuesday.

District Collector Premchand Choudhury and senior district level officials from various departments including police, fire, health, tourism, transport and others were also present in the meeting.

Taking an unanimous decision, the body decided to hold the mega event from December 24 to 28, 2017.

Panigrahi said that steps would be taken to publicize the local art and culture as well as the culture of different parts of the country in the festival to attract more tourists and visitors this year.

As per the schedule, the next preparatory meeting will be held on December 17 at Gopalpur circuit house in this connection, he added.