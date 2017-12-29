Headlines

Neha Kakkar mesmerizes audience at Gopalpur Beach Festival

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Neha Kakkar

Berhampur: Bollywood’s one of the most popular singers, Neha Kakkar mesmerized the audience with her hit songs on the fourth day of the Gopalpur Beach Festival on Wednesday.

On the occasion, students of the Bhatakumarada College also performed Bharatanatyam; students of the Mahabir Karate School showed their skills of different forms of karate; and artists of different groups performed Sambalpuri, Odishi and other dances.

Gopalpur MLA and organising committee chairman Dr Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi, Southern Range IG Ghanshyam Upadhay, Brahmapur Collector Prem Chandra Chaudhury, Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Laxmikanta Sethi, SP Ashish Singh, project director Bijay Amrit Kulange and Chhatrapur Sub- Collector Sudhakar Sabar attended as guests.

Around three lakh audience gathered at the venue to enjoy Neha’s performance.

