Negotiation Committee formed for Mahanadi & tributaries

Bhubaneswar: With Odisha taking legal route to solve the highly controversial Mahanadi row after it decided to approach Centre and the Supreme Court for constituting a river tribunal, the Union Government on Thursday formed a ‘Negotiation Committee’ for studying the availability and utilisation of waters of Mahanadi and its tributaries.

The Negotiation Committee will look into water usage aspects and sharing agreements of the river and its tributaries while considering claims of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

It has been constituted by the Ministry of Water Resources in collaboration with River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation with reference to a complaint by Odisha under Section 3 of the ISRWD Act, 1956.

The panel will have members from Water Planning and Projects Wing and Central Water Commission (CWC) and 11 other representatives from states of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Union Ministries of Agriculture, Environment Forest and Climate Change, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, IMD.

It has been asked to submit its findings and suggestions on the issue within three weeks.

