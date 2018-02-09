Headlines

NEET UG 2018 exam on May 6, online submission of forms till March 9

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the NEET UG 2018 notification at cbseneet.nic.in.

The exam will be held on May 6 and it will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Since last year, CBSE made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration.

This is, however, not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. For NRIs, passport number is required for the same.

The online submission for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will begin today and continue until March 9.

