NEET 2018: Over 40,000 students from Odisha appear exam today

Bhubaneswar: More than 13 lakh students including around 40,000 students from Odisha appear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) today.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the examination at 2255 centres in 136 cities across the country.

The examinations which began at 10 am will end at 1 pm.

As per the instructions of the CBSE, the candidates entered the examination centres half-an-hour before the commencement of the test.

To ensure transparency in the test, CBSE has made several restrictions. The CBSE has asked the students to carry admit cards only and avoid taking any stationery items like textual material, electronic gadgets, pen, scale, writing pad and pen.

The other restrictions include the dress code in which the candidates have to wear light colour half sleeves clothes not having big buttons, brooch/badge, flower etc with salwar and trouser. They have to wear slippers, sandals with low heels and not the shoes.

Besides, the CBSE has asked the candidates to wear either slippers or sandals only. Jewellery or any kind of metallic items also have been forbidden.

As per schedule, the results of the entrance test will be declared on June 5.

The NEET 2018 test consists of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany & Zoology) to be answered on the specially designed machine-gradable sheet using ball point Pen provided by the board at the examination centre only.