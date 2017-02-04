NEET 2017 to be counted as first attempt, says CBSE

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday has clarified in a statement that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2017 for admission to medical colleges across the country will be considered as the first out of three available attempts for all the candidates.

The confusion mounted after CBSE released NEET 2017 notification, on Tuesday, saying that aspirants who had already given AIPMT and NEET 2016 over three times are ineligible to appear for NEET.

CBSE has said that all the candidates who could not fill up the application form due to the condition of three attempts at AIPMTor NEET will now be able to fill up their application form. This year admission to MBBS or BDS course in medical or dental colleges, which operate with the approval of Medical Council of India or Dental Council of India, will be made through NEET.

The registration process has begun on January 30 and will continue till March 1. The exam will be conducted in 10 different languages on 7 May. Earlier in the notification, CBSE had put an upper age limit cap for the candidates to 25 years. However, five year relaxation has been given to the reserved category candidates.

Ever since the notification was released, students across the countries protested demanding for roll back of the age-limit and three attempts criteria.

The board had also made Aadhaar Number compulsory to fill up the online application of NEET 2017 for the candidates of all states except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya.