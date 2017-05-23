Neerja Bhanot’s family to take legal action against Neerja makers

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor’s movie “Neerja” won two awards at the 64th National Film Awards including Best Feature Film in Hindi and Special Mention for the 31-year-old actress.
However, the makers of the film could be headed for a legal battle with the Neerja Bhanot’s family. Family of the braveheart is contemplating legal action against the producers of Neerja, sources said.
Neerja’s family alleges that the makers of the film did not honour their commitment to share 10 percent of the box office collections.
Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani, earned an estimate of Rs 125 crore worldwide. The film featured Sonam Kapoor as of the box office collections.the title character, with Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku and Shekhar Ravjiani in supporting roles.
Neerja is based on airhostess Neerja Bhanot’s life, who died while trying to save the passengers on board a hijacked Pan Am Flight 73 in September 1986.