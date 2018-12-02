Need to strengthen efforts to curb child mortality rates: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday stressed the need to strengthen efforts to reduce child mortality rate and attain the Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs).

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Naidu expressed concern over major causes of child mortality in India such as prematurity, low birth weight, pneumonia and diarrhoeal diseases.

According to the 2018 Pneumonia & diarrhoea Progress Report, released on November 12, in 2016 alone almost 261,000 Indian children died before their fifth birthday due to diarrhoea or pneumonia, both preventable diseases, he said.

Naidu said that participation and cooperation of Public and Private Sector is essential to improve preventive and treatment interventions for newborns and those below five years to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal target of reducing under-five mortality to 25 per 1,000 live births by 2030.

“We need participation and cooperation of both public and private sector and see that an effective healthcare model is implemented across the country,” Naidu said.

The Vice President urged the private sector to set up healthcare facilities in rural areas as part of its corporate social responsibility and not just focus on urban areas.

He said India must move from disease treatment to health promotion paradigm.