Need to overcome disappointment of losing WCH Quarter Final: Manpreet Singh

New Delhi: While it is been a little over two weeks since Belgium were crowned new World Champions, Indian Skipper Manpreet Singh is all set to leave the disappointment behind and move on.

Manpreet Singh regrets not making use of the home support to reach the final four of the tournament and said, “As far as our performance is concerned, we (Indian team) are obviously disappointed and regret not using the home support to our advantage. We had topped the Pool and were very positive going into the Quarter Final against the Netherlands. It was a close match and though personally I am very disappointed we lost in the Quarter Final, I am proud of my team.”

The midfielder further added that the exposure young players got at the event in Bhubaneswar will stand them in good stead for future tournaments. “We had few players from the junior set-up who have been part of the senior core group for about two years. I am sure the exposure they gained at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 will help them improve further,” Manpreet added.

While the Men’s Team will begin the season with the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh at Malaysia in March, they will also be preparing for the Olympic Qualifiers.

Considering the World Cup tournament as a lesson, the team will now be focusing on the areas that needs improvement, added the Captain.

With the FIH Series Finals scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium in June, the team’s main focus for the year will be to win an Olympic Qualification.

Manpreet concluded by saying, “The road to 2020 Olympic Games will be challenging and surely the ideal way to qualify would have been winning the Asian Games like we did in 2014. But that should not be a deterrent to our motivation. We have a good setup, very talented pool of players with good international experience. We just need to remain focused.”