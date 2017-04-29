Nearly 9 lakh registered companies not filing tax returns

New Delhi: Nearly nine lakh registered companies in India are not filing annual tax returns with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and are a potential laundering, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Enforcement Day event in New Delhi, Revenue Secretary Adhia said the task force set up by the Prime Minister’s Office is monitoring these companies every 15 days.

He also said that if companies do not file returns after getting registered with the MCA, then these are used as potential source of money laundering. “We have given notices to some of them,” he said, adding that the task force co-chaired by him and the MCA Secretary is keeping a close watch on them.