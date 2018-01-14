Nearly 20 lakh devotees take holy dip on Makar Sankranti

New Delhi: Nearly 20 lakh devotees from across the country as well as from neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh on Sunday took a holy dip at the confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Every year, on Makar Sankranti day, an ocean of pilgrims gathers to take a dip at the confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal and offer prayers in the Kapil Muni Temple.

The state government has deployed around 3,000 policemen and also pressed into service seven drones to keep a tab on security for safety of pilgrims.

For the first time, the state government has equipped its officials with satellite phones to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the Mela.

The state government has installed 500 CCTV cameras along the over 100 km route from Babughat in Kolkata to the Sagar Island as part of its security coverage for the grand fair.

Last year, around 15 lakh pilgrims had visited the Ganga Sagar.