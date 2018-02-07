NCSC panel to visit Kunduli on February 11

Jeypore: In a new development in the Kunduli gang rape case, the elder brother of the victim, along with Koraput MLA Krishna Chandra Sagaria on Tuesday met the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in New Delhi and alleged the police of concealing the suicide note of the victim.

They alleged before the NCSC that after the victim hanged herself in her room, when all the family members had left for the hospital, two policemen came to the house on a motorcycle and asked the girl’s brother to open the room. They took a piece of paper and left.

Hearing their complaint, the commission chairman said he would send a three-member NCST team on February 11 to investigate the issue.

Meanwhile, the five member NHRC team led by DSP Rabi Singh which is probing the incident on Tuesday met the victim’s family members and later took them to the spot where the incident had occurred.