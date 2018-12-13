NCPCR teams hold meeting with govt officials

Bhubaneswar: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) teams which arrived in Odisha on a two-day visit held a meeting with senior government officials at the Secretariat today.

The meeting was held to decide the future course of action keeping in view the current situation of the shelter homes across the state.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, NCPCR member Yashwant Jain said, “Any Child Care Units (CCUs) or shelter homes found to be running illegally will be closed immediately and actions will be taken against the concerned officials of the organisations.”

Meanwhile, the teams began inspection of Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in seven districts. The team inspected shelter homes in Jharsuguda and Chatiapalli of Bolangir.

A total of nine teams will inspect the Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in different phases. During their two-day visit, the teams are expected to inspect 56 shelter homes in 19 districts of the state. The teams will submit their reports to the Centre and the Supreme Court.

Notably, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, on December 8, had directed the concerned Secretary to conduct a detailed probe into the sexual abuse of minor girls in the Dhenkanal shelter home and submit a report at the earliest.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Maneka had expressed concern over reports of sexual abuse and alleged conversion of religion in the shelter homes run by the NGO Good News India.