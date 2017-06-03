NCP, CPM didn’t take part in EVM challenge: EC

New Delhi: NCP, CPM did not participate in EVM challenge, said Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Saturday.

The poll panel decvided to hold the EVM challenge after the Uttarakhand High Court rejected a petition for staying the EVM challenge in which the NCP and the CPI-M have consented to participate.

The Nationalist Congress Party and the CPM – the only parties to apply for the challenge – were given a demo of the EVMs and the VVPAT or voter-verifiable paper audit trail-equipped machines, which produce a paper receipt of the voter’s choice for proof.

For the purpose of the challenge, 14 voting machines have been brought from three states.

Certain political parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress had cast aspersions on the credibility and integrity of EVMs that were used in the recently held General Assembly Elections of five states namely Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in Feb-Mar 2017.